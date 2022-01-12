Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabian prosecutor`s offices hail successful cooperation (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev has met with Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib as part of his working visit to the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev hailed the high-level of bilateral relations between the two countries in all areas. He mentioned President Ilham Aliyev’s and King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s unparalleled services in this regard.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its support to Azerbaijan during the 44-day Patriotic war under the leadership of Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General congratulated Azerbaijan on its glorious victory and emphasized the importance of restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity to the entire Muslim world.

The sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as exchanged views on prospects of relations, including the signing of a document on cooperation between the prosecutor`s offices of the two countries.





News.Az