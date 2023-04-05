Azerbaijani, Saudi foreign ministers hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed various aspects of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries, including regional processes. The ministers exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, wishing that this month bring peace, unity and prosperity to the entire Islamic World.

FM Bayramov hailed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in various areas, including political, economic, energy security humanitarian and other spheres, stressing the great role of reciprocal visits and contacts in the development of bilateral relations. He also recalled with pleasure the mutual support and solidarity demonstrated within international organizations, including the United Nations Organization (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He also emphasized the importance of Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud’s visit to Azerbaijan last year, as well as the consultations held between the two countries’ foreign ministries in February of this year.

Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud noted that there is a great potential for further development of friendly relations between the two countries. Touching upon the significance of high-level contacts and reciprocal visits, Saudi FM said that such contacts could pave way for a qualitatively new stage of bilateral relations.

