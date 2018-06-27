Azerbaijani SBS responds to Iranian border guard commander’s statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Border Guard Commander Brigadier General Qassem Rezaei has commented on the incident which occurred in Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad district on the border wit

Speaking to local Tasnim news agency, Rezaei claimed that the incident took place in Azerbaijan's territory, 2km from the border with Iran.

Commenting on the Iranian border guard commander's remarks, Azerbaijan's State Border Service (SBS) told APA that an official statement based on facts was issued immediately after the incident.

"On 21 June 2018, at 02:45AM, there was an attempt to violate the state border near the Baykhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad district. Immediately after the incident, Chief of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev and other senior officials visited the site, inspected the scene and gave necessary instructions for the continuation of operational-search measures," read the statement.

The Azerbaijani State Border Service went on to say that relevant footage was released.

Azerbaijan’s border guards spotted and intercepted an armed group attempting to enter Azerbaijan from Iran on June 21. The border guards used weapon against the trespassers who ignored their lawful warnings. In the incident which took place in Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad district on the border with Iran, soldier Ramazan Kurupov, drafted from Balakan district, received bullet wounds in the chest, arms and legs. The trespassers were unable to cross the border and were forced to retreat. Soldier Kurupov was immediately taken to Jalilabad District Central Hospital by fellow soldiers and urgently underwent operation.

Necessary measures are being taken in connection with the incident and a criminal case has been opened by the Military Prosecutor's Office.

News.Az

News.Az