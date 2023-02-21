Azerbaijani SBS sends another batch of aid to quake-hit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's State Border Service (SBS) has sent another batch of food aid to help quake-affected people in southern Türkiye, News.Az reports.

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the State Border Service has once again sent food aid to Türkiye to support the quake survivors in the fraternal country.

At least 41,156 people were killed and 105,505 injured by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

News.Az