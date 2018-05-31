Azerbaijani schoolchild develops idea of charging smartphone in three seconds

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new smartphone project has no analogues in the world.

Schoolchild Riyad Orujov came up with an amazing idea as part of the ‘From Idea to Business’ project arranged at secondary school No 23 by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies jointly with the High Technologies Park.

The new smartphone project has no analogues in the world. The idea will help fully charge a mobile device in three seconds.

In this connection, the High Technologies Park provides technical and methodological support, idea copyright protection, patenting the idea, its transformation into a business plan and the soonest development of the beta version of the prototype. The due works have already been launched in this direction.



Riyad was born in Baku in 2004. He is interested in enginering and technologies. When he was 12 years old, a mobile device exploded in his hand as he was trying to study the energy source of the telephone and this incident even increased his interest in technologies. Starting to prepare projects in his free time, Riyad plans to develop his ideas and set up his own business in the future.

