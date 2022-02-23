Azerbaijani schoolchildren strive for more medals!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another achievement of the schoolchildren with Azercell’s support

With the support of Azercell, which continues to build the technological future, our bright-minded students have once again demonstrated successful results in the international knowledge contest. The students from different regions of Azerbaijan won 2 silver and 1 bronze medal in the VI Info Cup programming competition held in Romania on February 10-18 in online format.

According to the results of the competition, in which more than 150 students from 14 countries competed, Fidan Huseynova, 10th-grade student of Ganja City Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum and Khizri Sakhrayev, 10th-grade student of Gazbina village secondary school of Balakan region won silver medals, Fuad Garayev a 9th-grade student of Baku City Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum, was awarded a bronze medal in this prestigious competition.

Notably, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, a proud partner of the Ministry of Education and the National Olympic Team in Informatics, supports the identification of talented students across the country, creating conditions for them to demonstrate their skills, participation in international subject Olympiads in Informatics since 2017. As a result of the preparation of national teams for international Olympiads in Informatics, our students have achieved high results in Olympiads and competitions of various scales, winning a total of 30 medals, including 1 gold, 9 silver, and 20 bronze.

By supporting the IT specialists of the future, Azercell wishes them success and higher achievements at the international level.

News.Az