Azerbaijani schoolchildren upset Armenian rivals - PHOTOS

Baku schoolchildren achieved a successful result at the international tournament in martial arts in Batumi, Georgia.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to the Baku City Education Department that in the final stage of the tournament three schoolchildren climbed to the top and one took the third place.

11th-form pupil of school-lyceum No. 246 Ramazan Abdullayev (55 kg) was awarded the first place in the K-1 rules, having overcome two Armenian athletes ahead of schedule.

5th-form pupil of the same lyceum school Miryakhya Seidov took the first place in the kickboxing competition in the 35 kg weight class, and Vugar Ramazanov, a pupil of the 8th form of complete secondary school No. 205, in the 51 kg category. On the way to victory, they overcame their Armenian rivals.

The winners were awarded with medals and diplomas.

Athletes from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Ukraine, Armenia and other countries took part in the competition.

