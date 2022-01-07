Azerbaijani schoolchildren win four more medals in Informatics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Schoolchildren supported by Azercell scored success at international Olympiad

Azerbaijani schoolchildren have recently increased the medal counts with their achievements at International Olympiads. The students trained in computer sciences with the support of Azercell carried off 4 bronze medals at the international knowledge contest.

International Lotfi Zadeh Olympiad which was held in an online format was joined by 158 schoolchildren from 18 countries. Fuad Garayev, a student of Baku Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum, Fidan Huseynova, a student of Ganja City Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum, Said Nasibov, a student of Heydar Aliyev Modern Education Complex, and Khizri Sakhrayev, a student of Gazbina village secondary school of Balakan won bronze medals in computer sciences.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, a proud partner of the Ministry of Education and National Olympic Team in Informatics has been supporting the preparation and participation of Azerbaijani schoolchildren in International Olympiads in computer sciences since 2017. The talented students from all over the country are involved in trainings held by the computer science professionals and gain deeper insights in this field.

In virtue of the memorandum awarded between the Institute of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Azercell Telecom with the aim of students’ preparation in special centers, the teens have won a total of 31 medals in international Olympiads and competitions of various scales, including 1 gold, 7 silver, and 23 bronze.

On the grounds of its strategic purpose of “Easing connectivity, empowering lives” Azercell will continue to implement various social projects aimed at supporting youth development, increasing the interest in ICT and technological literacy, and encouraging the students for achievements in this field. “Azercell Telecom” LLC congratulates Azerbaijani schoolchildren on this success and wishes them the best of luck in future contests!

News.Az