Azerbaijani scientist awarded Pushkin Medal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Department head at Baku Slavic University (BSU), associate professor Yashar Alkhasov has been awarded the Pushkin Medal for his outstanding contribution to the promotion of Russian language as well as Russian literature and culture abroad, AZERTAC reported.

He received the medal from Secretary General of the International Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature Natalia Brunova at a solemn ceremony held at the University.

Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, chairman of the Russian Language Council under the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Tolstoy congratulated the Azerbaijani scientist on this occasion.

With more than 200 scientific works published, Alkhasov is the co-author of a curriculum on Russian language, state academic standards for Russian language, as well as high school programs and textbooks for Russian language schools in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az