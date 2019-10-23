Azerbaijani, Serbian FMs meet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dacic on the sidelines of the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 23 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides expressed gratification with the mutual support enjoyed between the two countries within the international organizations.

Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mammadyarov reiterated gratitude for the principled position of Serbia regarding the soonest settlement of the conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

The ministers expressed the importance of furthering mutual cooperation in different fields, particularly in the field of economy.

The sides stressed that the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation and organization of business forums between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Serbia would give an additional impetus to the fruitful use of the rich potential for the bilateral cooperation development.

The Serbian minister expressed hope for the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the NAM and further development of bilateral relations between the two countries and invited Mammadyarov to visit his country.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other regional security issues.

News.Az

