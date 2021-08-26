Azerbaijani serviceman allegedly crossed to territory controlled by Russian peacekeepers - MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

A soldier of the extra-term active military service of the Azerbaijani army, Private Jamil Babayev voluntarily left the psychiatric department of the Ganja hospital, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.

According to the ministry, a criminal case has been launched against Babayev, and an investigation is underway.

"Allegedly our soldier crossed into the territory under the control of the Russian peacekeepers," added the ministry.

News.Az

