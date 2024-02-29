Azerbaijani serviceman arrested in Armenia on fabricated charges

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani serviceman, who lost his way in Lachin, has been arrested in Armenia on fabricated charges.

A criminal case has been initiated against Ruslan Panahov, detained in Armenia, on the fact of "attempted sabotage, illegal storage of weapons and ammunition, attempted murder on the grounds of racial, religious intolerance", News.Az reports citing Caliber.az.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry earlier reported that on the morning of February 28, a soldier of the Azerbaijan Army, Panahov Ruslan Eldaniz, due to unfavorable weather conditions became disoriented and got lost while moving between service positions in the territory of the Lachin district.

News.Az