Azerbaijani serviceman joins African Lion 2024 drill in Morocco

A serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army has participated in Distinguished Visitors Day of the African Lion 2024 international military exercise held in Agadir, Morocco, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has told News.Az.

The exercise consisting of computer-assisted command-staff and live-fire stages accomplished various tasks on combat operations against terrorist groups.It is worth mentioning that the main goal of the exercise held for the 20th time is to support regional peace, international security and stability.

