Azerbaijani serviceman martyred as a result of Armenian provocation

Serviceman of the Azerbaijani armed forces Shahveledov Sultan Niyaz oghlu has been martyred during prevention of the provocation, committed by Armenian armed forces.

The Ministry of Defense extends its condolences and wishes patience to the relatives and close ones of the martyred soldier!

