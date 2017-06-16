Azerbaijani serviceman martyred as a result of Armenian provocation
- 16 Jun 2017 06:04
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122689
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-serviceman-martyred-as-a-result-of-armenian-provocation Copied
Serviceman of the Azerbaijani armed forces Shahveledov Sultan Niyaz oghlu has been martyred during prevention of the provocation, committed by Armenian armed forces.
The Ministry of Defense extends its condolences and wishes patience to the relatives and close ones of the martyred soldier!
News.Az