Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani serviceman ranks first in course in Türkiye

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani serviceman ranks first in course in Türkiye

Serviceman of the Azerbaijan Air Force, Captain Yagubov Tural Aghaali took the first place in the course organized in the Republic of Türkiye, the Defense Ministry told News.Az. 

Servicemen from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Ukraine and Mauritania partook in the English language course held at one of the schools of the Turkish Air Training Command.

Servicemen who successfully graduated from the course were presented with certificates.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      