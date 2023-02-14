Azerbaijani serviceman ranks first in course in Türkiye

Azerbaijani serviceman ranks first in course in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serviceman of the Azerbaijan Air Force, Captain Yagubov Tural Aghaali took the first place in the course organized in the Republic of Türkiye, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Servicemen from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Ukraine and Mauritania partook in the English language course held at one of the schools of the Turkish Air Training Command.

Servicemen who successfully graduated from the course were presented with certificates.

News.Az