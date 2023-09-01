Azerbaijani serviceman wounded as Armenia resorts to another provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, Taghiyev Mahammad Ramiz, was wounded as a result of fire opened by the Armenian armed forces units in Zod direction of the Basarkechar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army’s serviceman, wounded as a result of provocation committed by the opposing side, was immediately provided with first aid and evacuated to a military medical facility, the Defense Ministry said.

Currently, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the mentioned direction are being subjected to fire. The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking retaliatory measures.

"We declare that the entire responsibility for the consequences of the provocation committed by the Armenian side falls on the military-political leadership of this country," the ministry added.

News.Az