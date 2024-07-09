Azerbaijani servicemen arrive in Kazakhstan for int’l drills - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Birlestik-2024” operational-tactical command-staff exercise will be launched on July 11 on Oymasha training ground and Cape Tokmak in the Caspian Sea aquatorium of Kazakhstan under the joint plan signed between the Defence Ministries of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

A group of servicemen of commando units of Land Forces, Parachute descent and search-rescue service and Su-25 aircraft of the Air Force, as well as patrol and descent ships of the Navy representing Azerbaijan arrived in Kazakhstan, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry told News.Az.It is worth noting that the joint operational-tactical command-staff exercise will continue until July 17.

News.Az