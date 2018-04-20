Azerbaijani servicemen attending CIS meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani delegation is participating in the meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the CIS Armed Forces.

The delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan - Chief of the Main Operational Department Major-General Ayaz Hasanov is attending the regular meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which will be held on April 20 in Kazan, the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The heads of delegations will exchange views on the issues of cooperation in the sphere of defense.

