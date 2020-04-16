Azerbaijani servicemen continue to deliver targeted assistance (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's leadership and the Ministry of Defense constantly pay special attention and care to the families of shehids (martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence, and periodically take steps to solve their problems.

Taking into consideration the special quarantine regime in the country in connection with the prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection (COVİD-19), under the defense minister's instruction, servicemen once again delivered targeted assistance to these families.

Food products packaged in the Central Food Supply Depot of the Ministry of Defense were delivered to the families of shehids (martyrs), veterans and war disabled servicemen.

It should be pointed out that work is underway to identify and assist people in this category.

News.Az

News.Az