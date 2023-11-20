Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani servicemen join preparatory training for international naval drill in Türkiye (VIDEO)

Preparatory training for Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international exercise (Eastern Mediterranean-2023) was held in the city of Marmaris, Türkiye, News.Az reports.

Involved servicemen accomplished tasks on inspecting the captured ship, as well as landing from a helicopter in enemy’s depths.

It should be noted that a group of servicemen of Marine Special Forces detachment of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces is participating in Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international in Türkiye.

