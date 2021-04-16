Azerbaijani servicemen killed in mine explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilkin Bayramov, who was wounded in a mine explosion on April 3 while searching for missing servicemen, has died, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Bayramov was blown up by a mine on April 3 while searching for missing servicemen in the direction of the Sugovushan settlement of the Tartar district. On Apr. 16, despite all the efforts of the doctors, Bayramov died," the ministry said.

News.Az