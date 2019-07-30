Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani servicemen leave for Belarus to take part in Int’l Army Games 2019

Servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces left for Belarus to participate in the competition "Sniper Frontier" to be held as part of the International Army Games 2019, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Tuesday.

The competitions will be held from 3 to 17 August.

News.Az


