Azerbaijani servicemen march in Pakistan’s Independence Day parade - VIDEO

On August 13, a military parade was held Islamabad to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth).

Along with the political and military leadership of Pakistan, the parade was attended by First Deputy Defense Minister – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Embassy and military attaché office in Pakistan, as well as other official guests. A

zerbaijan’s presence in the parade included a ceremonial contingent from the Azerbaijan Army, joining the ranks of participating armed forces from various countries.

