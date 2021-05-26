Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani servicemen participate in "Anatolian Phoenix-2021" int’l exercises

  • Azerbaijan
“The Anatolian Phoenix-2021” International Search and Rescue Exercises with the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen continue in Konya, Turkey, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

During the international exercises, parachute training was conducted. The main purpose of the exercises is to improve the skills of using parachutes, as well as further increase the level of their combat and special training.

The exercises will last until June 4.

