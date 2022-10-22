Azerbaijani servicemen participate in NATO course (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of the cooperation program for 2022 between Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and NATO, the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army participated in the International Military Observers Course held in Hungary.

Lectures and practical classes were held during the course to teach the activities and the conduct of international military observers in the zone of military conflicts, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The servicemen, who successfully completed the International Military Observers Course, were awarded diplomas.

It should be noted that servicemen from 15 countries were involved in the international course.

