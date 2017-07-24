Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani servicemen, participating in the "International Army Games - 2017" depart for Moscow

Part of the delegation of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces departed for Moscow to take part in the competitions "Tank Biathlon" and "Field Kitchen", to be conducted within the framework of the "International Army Games - 2017".

Another group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces will leave for Kazakhstan in the coming days to take part in the competitions "Sniper line" and "Masters of artillery fire".

News.Az


