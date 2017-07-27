Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani servicemen, participating in the International Army Games left for Kazakhstan

The delegation of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces left for Kazakhstan to participate in the competitions "Sniper line" and "Masters of artillery fire", conducted within the framework of the "International Army Games - 2017".

It should be noted that international competitions will be held from August 1 to 9 in Kazakhstan at "Otar" military base.

