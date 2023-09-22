Azerbaijani servicemen render first-aid to wounded Armenian resident of Garabagh (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani servicemen rendered first-aid to a Garabagh Armenian wounded in the arm and provide him with food, News.Az reports.

Footage of the Azerbaijani servicemen helping the wounded Armenian resident of Garabagh emerged on social media.

Also, a similar case was recorded yesterday. On the territory of Khojavand district, a wounded Armenian woman approached the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army and asked them for help.

Azerbaijani servicemen immediately provided the wounded woman with first aid and evacuated her to the nearest military hospital.

Azerbaijani military doctors operated on the Armenian resident. Now her condition is normal.

