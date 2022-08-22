Azerbaijani servicemen successfully perform tasks at “Sniper Frontier” int’l contest

+ ↺ − 16 px

The teams participating in the “Sniper Frontier” contest, held as part of the “International Army Games-2022”, performed the next exercises of the second stage, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In accordance with the terms of the exercise, sniper pairs first fired at targets located at a distance of up to 25 meters using pistols and then at special targets located at a distance of up to 800 meters using sniper rifles.

During the next exercise of the contest, held in the Yazd city of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azerbaijani servicemen skillfully coped with the assigned tasks by destroying three targets located at a distance of 200-300 meters.

News.Az