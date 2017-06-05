Azerbaijani servicemen take part in Caucasus Eagle military drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani servicemen are taking part in the Caucasus Eagle military drills.

According to the agreement reached by Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian defense ministers, the special operation forces of the three countries are conducting “Caucasus Eagle” joint military drills in Tbilisi.



The joint military drills will continue till June 14, said defense ministry, APA reports.

News.Az

News.Az