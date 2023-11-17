Azerbaijani servicemen take part in international naval exercise in Türkiye

Azerbaijani servicemen take part in international naval exercise in Türkiye

Azerbaijani servicemen take part in international naval exercise in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 17, a briefing was presented to the participants of Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international exercise (Eastern Mediterranean-2023) held in Marmaris, Türkiye, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The briefing provided information about the objectives, scenario and area of the exercise, assigned tasks and activities to be accomplished.

In the exercise involving a group of servicemen of the Marine Special Forces detachment of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, tasks will be accomplished on various episodes.

The international exercise will last until November 25 of the current year.

News.Az