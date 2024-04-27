Azerbaijani servicemen take part in International Seamanship Competition in Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of Azerbaijan Naval Forces' servicemen is currently in Livorno, Italy, to take part in international seamanship competitions, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

During the visit, Azerbaijani servicemen met with the command of the Italian Naval Academy and the mayor of Livorno.

Furthermore, our delegation, alongside representatives from other participating countries, took part in the ceremonial parade and the solemn flag handover ceremony that marked the commencement of the competition.

