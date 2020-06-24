Azerbaijani servicemen take part in Moscow military parade
A parade squad consisting of 75 servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army together with representatives of other countries on Wednesday took part in a Moscow military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War, the Defense Ministry reported.
An Azerbaijani delegation led by Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov attended the event as a guest of honor.