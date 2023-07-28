Azerbaijani servicemen to participate in exercises in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the bilateral cooperation plan between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, UZAZ-2023 computer-assisted tactical command-staff exercises will be held in Chirchiq training range of Tashkent region.

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army who will take part in the exercises is on a visit to Uzbekistan, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

In the Uzbek-Azerbaijani joint exercises, military personnel will work out the topics on organizing and conducting special military operations.

News.Az