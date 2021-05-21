Azerbaijani servicemen to participate in int'l exercises in Turkey

Servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army will participate in the "Anatolian Phoenix-2021" International Search and Rescue Exercises that are due to start on May 24 in Konya, Turkey, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Air Force and Naval Forces servicemen will represent Azerbaijan in the exercises to be held with the participation of servicemen from different countries.

The exercises will last until June 4.

News.Az