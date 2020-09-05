Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani servicemen will not participate in Caucasus-2020 exercises - Defense Ministry

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani servicemen will not participate in Caucasus-2020 exercises - Defense Ministry

Azerbaijani servicemen will not participate in the "Caucasus-2020" exercises, the Defense Ministry told News.Az on Saturday.

"Azerbaijani servicemen will not participate in the "Caucasus-2020" Exercises to be held in Russia this September. It is planned to send two servicemen as observers to the above-mentioned exercises", noted in the ministry.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      