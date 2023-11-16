Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the plan of military cooperation between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, a group of servicemen of the Marine Special Forces of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces are visiting fraternal country to participate in the Doğu Akdeniz-2023 (Eastern Mediterranean-2023) international exercise scheduled to be held in the city of Marmaris, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

