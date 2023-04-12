Azerbaijani servicemen wounded in Armenian provocation evacuated to medical institution

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 11, at about 16:20, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region using mortars and various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army's opposing positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

As a result of the vigilance of the servicemen, the Armenian armed forces' provocation was resolutely prevented, the firing points were suppressed, and the opposing side suffered significant losses.

Two of the four servicemen who were wounded while suppression of the Armenian provocation are evacuated from the closest military medical point to the specialized military medical institution under the strict supervision of Azerbaijan Army's professional doctors by sanitary aviation.

News.Az