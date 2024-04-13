Azerbaijani servicemen's combat and moral-psychological training ‘at high level’: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the training plan for the current year, the measures taken in education of Azerbaijani military personnel are continued, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Socio-political training classes are regularly held in order to maintain the combat and moral-psychological training of servicemen in the Azerbaijan Army at a high level.

Enlightening talks and exchange of ideas are held with the military personnel, they are given detailed information about the historical significance of the diplomatic activity of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and also the questions of the personnel are answered and the necessary recommendations are given regarding their services.

In the training classes, all servicemen demonstrate their determination to protect the Motherland from any threats and dangers.

News.Az