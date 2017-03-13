Azerbaijani shooters won bronze at European Championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani shooters Ruslan Lunev and Nigar Nasirova have claimed bronze medal at the European Championship 10m, held in Maribor, Slovenia.

Azerbaijan was surprisingly superior and won the bronze match with result 5-1, AzerTag reports.

There were 26 teams in the Mixed Team Air Pistol event. From the Qualification to the first semi-finals had reached Serbia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Spain and to the second semi-finals competed Russia, Bulgaria, Germany and France. From the first semi-finals Serbian Team (Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec) managed to take place to the gold match and to the bronze match place took Azerbaijan.

