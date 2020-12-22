Azerbaijani short film wins “Best Foreign Film" award at London festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Let Me Run ("İzn ver qaçım") shot film by Azerbaijani film director Elmar Bayramov has been recognized as the "Best Foreign Film" at the "Fighting Spirit Film" international festival held in London.

The film tells the life story of a physically challenged young man named Orkhan who despite all difficulties overcomes obstacles to achieve his goal.

The main role in the film is played by Tural Manafov. The film is produced by Konul Kangarli, Klara Brotons Mercadal, Alan Goldberg and Zeke Ramazan Geis.

Let Me Run has won a number of nominations at international film festivals in Los Angeles, New York and Toronto.

News.Az