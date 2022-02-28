Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani showcases local products at exhibition in Mecca

Azerbaijani products were showcased at an international exhibition organized by the local Chamber of Commerce in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on February 22-26, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) told News.Az.

The exhibition featured a demonstration of products from more than 20 countries, as well as Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan presented a number of products, including saffron, honey, dried fruits, jams, compotes, tea, different sauces, lavender, Kalaghayi (traditional Azerbaijani women’s headwear) manufactured by 8 business entities.

The exhibition also provided information about the support and services by KOBIA for local and foreign businessmen.

