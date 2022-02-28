Azerbaijani showcases local products at exhibition in Mecca

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani products were showcased at an international exhibition organized by the local Chamber of Commerce in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on February 22-26, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) told News.Az.

The exhibition featured a demonstration of products from more than 20 countries, as well as Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan presented a number of products, including saffron, honey, dried fruits, jams, compotes, tea, different sauces, lavender, Kalaghayi (traditional Azerbaijani women’s headwear) manufactured by 8 business entities.

The exhibition also provided information about the support and services by KOBIA for local and foreign businessmen.

News.Az