Azerbaijani, Slovenian envoys discuss Baku’s contribution to energy security of NATO allies

Photo: Official X account of Jafar Huseynzada, Head of Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO

Azerbaijani and Slovenian ambassadors discussed Baku’s contribution to the energy security of NATO allies and partners.

“I was delighted to meet with the Permanent Representative of Slovenia in NATO, Ambassador Andrej Benedejcic and to exchange perspectives on wide-ranging topics,” Jafar Huseynzada, Head of Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO, said on X, News.Az reports.“We had a productive discussion on the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership within the framework of the Partnership for Peace (PfP) Program, Azerbaijan’s contribution to the energy security of NATO allies and partners,” the ambassador stated.Huseynzada added that he also discussed with his Slovenian counterpart Baku-Ljubljana relations, as well as the current regional developments.

News.Az