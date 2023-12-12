Azerbaijani, Slovenian foreign ministers meet in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership foreign affairs ministerial meeting in Brussels, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides underscored the importance of fostering political dialogue with the aim of developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani FM briefed his counterpart on the current situation in the region, the post-conflict realities, the factors influencing the anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan this September, as well as the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The minister emphasized that conductive conditions have been established for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The two also exchanged views on other current issues and topics of mutual interest.

