Azerbaijani social media users expose another Armenian disinformation - PHOTOFACT

Azerbaijani social media users have uncovered another disinformation material.

The well-known Yahoo website posted an article entitled ‘The Karabakh city suffered from the strongest shelling in a month of fighting’. The article presented the terrorist act committed by Armenian Armed Forces in Azerbaijani Barda city as ‘the bombing of Karabakh’. So, the photo added to the news was taken on October 28 during the bloody terror in Barda.

As a result of the activity of Azerbaijanis in social networks, as well as their complaints addressed to Yahoo, the site changed this photo.

https://www.yahoo.com/.../karabakh-city-hit-heaviest...

News.Az