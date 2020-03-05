Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani soldier dies as a result of provocation of Armenian Armed Forces

Azerbaijani soldier dies as a result of provocation of Armenian Armed Forces

The enemy’s provocations against our positions on the Gazakh section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border continue, APA reports quoting the press service of

At about 7:10 pm, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire on the contact line.

Border guard Pashazade Orkhan , who served at a border guard point near the village of Gushchu Ayrim in the Gazakh region was killed as a result of a sniper shot.

Responsibility for the murder of a serviceman guarding the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia.

In connection with the incident, the necessary measures are being taken.

