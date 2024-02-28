Azerbaijani soldier lost in Lachin due to adverse weather: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the morning of February 28, a soldier of the Azerbaijan Army, Panakhov Ruslan Eldaniz, due to unfavorable weather conditions became disoriented and got lost while moving between service positions in the territory of the Lachin district, News.Az reports citing the Defense Ministry's press service.

The immediate search activities to find the serviceman are being continued.

The public will be provided with additional information about the incident.

News.Az