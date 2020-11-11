Azerbaijani soldier ready to sacrifice life for Motherland - defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani people have lived in expectation of this victory [in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] for 30 years, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remark at the event organized with the participation of Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, General Umit Dundar and Commander of the Turkish Air Force, General Hasan Kucukakyuz.

The minister stressed that the Azerbaijani people love and trust their troops, have always supported them.

News.Az