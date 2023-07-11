Azerbaijani serviceman wounded as Armenian armed forces fire at Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 11, at about 16:00, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army's opposite positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region, said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, News.Az reports.

The serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, soldier Abdullayev Huseyn Arif, was wounded as a result of the fire, the Defense Ministry said.

The wounded serviceman was immediately evacuated to a military medical facility, and nothing threatens his life.

The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking retaliatory measures, added the ministry.

