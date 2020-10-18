Azerbaijani soldiers seize positions of Armenia’s special forces (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani soldiers seized positions of the Armenian special forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Sunday.

Special forces, thrown into the trenches by Armenia as the last remaining force, were compelled to flee, unable to withstand the attack of the Azerbaijan soldiers.

The video demonstrates how the Azerbaijan Army's armored vehicles and soldiers are chasing away Armenian special forces.

The last footage of the video clearly shows the Azerbaijani soldiers moving towards those positions after leaving the trenches by the enemy.

News.Az